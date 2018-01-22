Modi says India’s foreign policy not based on Pakistan

Indian PM invites Pakistan to join hands with New Delhi to fight poverty, disease

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that to assume New Delhi’s foreign policy revolves around Pakistan would be a “grave injustice” to India.

Talking to an Indian news channel on Sunday, he said: “India’s foreign policy is based in the context of India. India’s foreign policy is based in the context of its relations with the world. It is issue-based. Our foreign policy is not based around one nation and it shouldn’t be.”

He added that India was not working to isolate one nation, but that “whoever takes a step against terrorism, I will welcome them and praise them.”

Modi also noted that the world was uniting against terrorism, and likened the fight against terror to a fight to save humanity.

“Humanity is in great danger and to save humanity, it is important for powers that believe in humanitarian values to unite. I believe this fight is about saving humanity and nothing can be a bigger soft power than this. You have to unite those who believe in humanitarian values, only then can you isolate terrorists and defeat terrorism,” he said.

Modi invited Pakistan to join hands with India to fight poverty and disease. He also had a message for Pakistan and its people: “If we fight together, we will win faster.”