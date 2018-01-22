Magistrate extends judicial remand of 8 ACLC officials in Intezar murder case

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate (South) on Monday extended the judicial remand of eight Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials, allegedly involved in the shooting and killing of a young man in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), till January 27.

On January 14, 19-year-old Intezar Ahmed was reportedly chased down and shot dead by nine undercover police officials after he had failed to stop his car at a picket.

Eight of the nine suspects were arrested, while one, Inspector Tariq Raheem, remains out on bail.

A judicial inquiry was ordered by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah upon the request of the slain teen’s father.

The accused were presented in the court, on Monday. when the case’s investigation officer sought an extension of their judicial remand, a request granted by the court.

Intizar was a Malaysia-based student who had returned to Pakistan to spend holidays. He was in his car with a friend when the police in plain clothes fired upon his car. The friend had fortunately managed to escape unscathed.