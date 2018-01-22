Key Daesh member killed in Afghanistan airstrike

KABUL: A key member of the Daesh terror group was killed in an airstrike of the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press Agency.

Unmanned vehicles of the US forces carried out the airstrike in the vicinity of Haska Mina district, said local security officials.

The provincial police officials said the killed terrorist has been identified as a close relative, father of Daesh commander Abdul Khaliq, and had been involved in major terror plots.

However, the anti-government armed militant groups, including the Daesh insurgents, have yet to comment on the report.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan where fewer incidents have been reported since the fall of the Taliban regime.