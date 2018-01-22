Country’s fate linked with democracy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said the country’s fate was linked with democracy because Pakistan could not flourish without democratic system but some elements were trying to derail it.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the country was facing internal and external challenges and its enemies were busy in hatching conspiracies.

The minister said people of the country had rejected the protest of the united opposition in Lahore which was launched by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri.

He said politics of protest demonstration had badly damaged the image of the country as well as national economy.

He said some elements were trying to create hurdles in holding the Senate elections and if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would support them through dissolving the provincial assemblies it means they were with them and were busy in hatching a conspiracy against the government.

The minister said the government had ended energy crisis, reduced terrorism, improved national economy, overcome power load shedding and restored peace across the country including Karachi.

He said there was no option for holding the general elections before the time and the government would complete its constitutional tenure.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government had put the country on the path of development and history would prove that its leadership was punished for starting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and improving the national economy, said the minister.

Ahsan Iqbal said a conspiracy was hatched in Balochistan to affect the credibility of the province and country, and added that the formation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid government in the province was a joke with the people and representatives of Balochistan.

He said the continuity of democracy should not be stopped as it was in the best national interest. The PML-N government had contributed a lot to the development and prosperity of masses and country, he added.