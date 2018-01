SUKKUR: Two youngsters were killed and one other injured when a trailer truck hit a bike on the National Highway near Pano Aqil town on Sunday.

A speeding trailer-truck hit a motorcycle on the National Highway near Pano Aqil in Sukkur district. As a result of the accident, two young men, Sajjad Samejo and Javed Shaikh, suffered severe injuries and died, while Hamath Ali sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.