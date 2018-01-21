Rachin Ravindra helps NZ finish top of Group A

New Zealand 279 for 8 (Ravindra 76, Bhula 44, Phillips 43, Molefe 2-49) beat South Africa 208 (Rolfes 108, du Plessis 54, Ravindra 4-32) by 71 runs

Rachin Ravindra’s half-century and four-wicket haul vaulted New Zealand to the top of Group A, thereby setting up a quarter-final against Afghanistan in Christchurch. South Africa, who fell short by 71 runs to finish the preliminary stage with two wins in three matches, will play Pakistan.

New Zealand’s margin of victory after they posted 279 for 8 could have been much bigger if not for Hermann Rolfes, who struck a 124-ball 108 to lift South Africa from the pits of 76 for 4 in the 23rd over. In Jean du Plessis, he found a steady accumulator who was more than happy to remain in the background. During the first 50 runs of their 106-run stand, Rolfes’ share was more than three quarters of it.

Rolfes was adventurous and the only South Africa batsman to commit himself into strokes against Ravindra’s loopy left-arm spin. Off the fast bowlers, his picking of lengths to play the pull was particularly impressive.

Going into the last 10 overs, with South Africa needing close to ten an over, he decided to take it upon himself completely. It resulted in one big shot too many and was pouched at long-off by Dale Phillips. Du Plessis’ dismissal in the 44th over, soon after he made a half-century, with South Africa still needing 81 off 41 effectively killed the chase. South Africa were eventually bowled out for 208 in 46.2 overs.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra and his Wellington Under-19 mate Jakob Bhula put together 108 for the opening wicket in 19.5 overs. But at no stage did South Africa feel completely out of it. Bhula, coming off a world record 180 in the previous game, was quite tentative as runs flew off edges and he mistimed drives to third man. After a number of pokes and misses, he kept slicing his off-side strokes behind square. Ravindra, in comparison, was more stylish and free flowing.