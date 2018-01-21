Pakistan is tolerant, hospitable towards all faiths: Nafees Zakaria

Zakaria says govt upgrading, restoring historical Sikh sites in phases

Singapore-based author Amardeep Singh’s book on Sikh legacy launched

KUALA LUMPUR: A seminar on Sikh Heritage in Pakistan was organised by the Sikh community at the Asia Pacific University here in the Malaysian capital, where Pakistan’s High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria was invited as the chief guest.

The seminar was organised in the backdrop of the launch of a book on the Sikh legacy written by Amardeep Singh, a Singapore-based investment banker-turned author. In his presentation, the author shared with the participants the rich cultural and religious heritage of the Sikh community in Pakistan.

He appreciated the Pakistani authorities for their warm hospitality and complete support by providing him logistics, security and access to the innumerable Sikh heritage sites across Pakistan. During his media interactions after his first book on the topic, Amardeep Singh reminisced fondly about warm welcome extended to him by the people of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, High Commissioner Zakaria highlighted that Pakistan, with a rich cultural heritage of many ancient civilisations and religions, had a tolerant, hospitable, and just policy towards adherents of all faiths and religions including Sikhs. The government, in consultation with Sikh community, was taking excellent care of 13 major Gurdwaras and constantly striving to upgrade and restore historical Sikh sites in phases.

Recently, three major Gurdwaras have been rehabilitated in Lahore, he informed the audience. Highlighting the government’s continuous efforts to maintain, uplift and renovate and construct facilities for Sikh pilgrims, he expressed satisfaction over the increasing number of the pilgrims every year.

Last year, over 70,000 Sikh pilgrims visited their sacred places in Pakistan. The high commissioner also informed the audience about the active participation and contribution of the Sikh citizens to the development and progress of Pakistan, which is appreciated. He also identified prominent areas and professions in which Sikh community members were positioned in Pakistan including the parliament, armed forces, civil services, etc.

A short documentary reflecting on the religious occasions and sentiments of the Sikh pilgrims was also screened. The notable of the Sikh community in Malaysia appreciated Pakistan government’s efforts to promote and preserve Sikh heritage in Pakistan.