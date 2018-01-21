Notorious criminal held with arms in Lahore

LAHORE: A notorious criminal held with weapons while his three accomplices managed to escape after an exchange of fire in Lahore.

The encounter took place in Wahdat Colony of Lahore when police signalled to stop a suspected vehicle but the driver instead of halting opened fire at police and tried to flee from the scene.

In retaliatory firing a wanted criminal identified as Awais alias Vicki was injured and held with arms, however, his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police impounded the vehicle and the injured criminal was shifted to hospital.