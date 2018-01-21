Former SHO gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA: A former police officer on Sunday was shot dead in targetted attack in Quetta.

According to the police, former SHO [Station House Officer] of Airport Police Station Fazlur Rehman Kakar was sitting outsides his car showroom on Yat Road of the city when unidentified men opened fire at him.

Kakar’s body was taken to the Civil Hospital from where it will be handed over to his family after medico-legal formalities.

Kakar was dismissed as the Airport SHO following the Kharotabad incident.

On May 17, 2011, four Russians and one Tajik citizen were shot dead at a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoint in Kharotabad area of Quetta, Balochistan. They were shot on the basis of reports that they were suicide bombers. A police surgeon who testified against the official account was later also claimed to be shot dead.

Earlier this week, the armed assailants martyred two Balochistan Constabulary personnel and injured another at a flyover on Double Road of Quetta.

The personnel were part of Rapid Response Force and going to perform their routine duties when targeted by unidentified armed men, the officials then informed media.

The attackers riding a motorcycle opened fire on them and sped away, police said.

As result of the intense firing, all three cops received gunshot injuries and two of them succumbed to their wounds during the medical treatment at the Civil Hospital, officials added.

This was the third incident of its nature within a week.

Previously, a police constable was shot dead by unidentified attackers on Raisani Road of the provincial capital on January 16.