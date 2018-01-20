‘Unseen forces’ behind removal of Zehri as Balochistan CM, claims PML-N senator

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Yaqoob Nasir on Friday claimed that some “unseen forces” had played role in the removal of Sanaullah Zehri as the chief minister of Balochistan.

Speaking to Geo News, the PML-N senator said that those unseen forces could not even be identified.

Nasir, who is also the senior vice-president of PML-N Balochistan chapter, said that to some extent, Asif Ali Zardari, also had a part in Zehri’s removal.

The PML-N senator said that Nawaz Sharif had asked Zehri not to step down at any cost and fight until the last moment, but he had resigned by then.

He said that the National Party had apprised them of not favouring their candidate for CM, due to which they did not field anyone.