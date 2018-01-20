PM Abbasi to commence discussion on caretaker govt in March

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will start consulting leaders of parliamentary parties for setting up of a caretaker government from the last week of March, according to reports.

Senate elections will be held on March 2, after which discussion on caretaker government will begin.

According to reports, decision about the caretaker prime minister and National Assembly will be will be taken after proper consultation with the opposition leader.

Decision about a caretaker prime minister will be reached in the last week of May. According to reports, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is looking for a candidate who would be able to work smoothly with the election commission to hold elections on time.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is continuously engaging with top PML-N leaders in order to formulate party strategies regarding Senate elections and forming of a caretaker government before the upcoming elections.

According to the report the party is considering three or four names for the post of the caretaker prime minister, with consideration being given to names on which the opposition will agree to.

After the initial discussions, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) nomination for the caretaker PM will be considered.

According to reports, the caretaker government will continue with the major national policies that were devised by the current government, including the government’s stance on ‘Pakistan’s foreign policy for the United States.

The caretaker PM will ensure that policies of the current government regarding CPEC, terrorism, Karachi Operation, Balochistan Peace Programme and National Action Plan are followed.

PML-N leaders have reportedly started making contact with party leaders as well as allies and influential ministers in opposition parties, including the PPP.

The PML-N has asked party leaders like Raja Zafar ul Haq to break deals with other political parties. No premature dissolution of the federal or Punjab government will be considered.