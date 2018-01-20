PakPositive! This Czech woman travelled 30 countries and guess where she decided to stay?

Tereza Hluskova, a model belonging to the Czech Republic has travelled the world in her career as an international model and commodities trade executive. From Europe to the Americas to Africa and Asia, she says she has travelled many countries of the world.

But, it would delight the readers to know where she has finally decided to set up roots. Yes, our very own Pakistan!

Why stay in Pakistan, you ask? Was it love at first sight? Or was it the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, Pakistan Penal Code? Either way, we are absolutely thrilled that Hluskova has decided to set up camp right here in Pakistan.

Speaking to Dependerazzi Today while sporting a dazzling prison-chic number, she said she hopes to move to a good address soon, like a corner cell, with some sunlight.

Here’s wishing her all the best from our team.