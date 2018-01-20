Pakistan urges US to take action against Haqqani network

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry asked the US government on Saturday to beef up its efforts against the Haqqani Network, which operates out of the Washington DC area in the United States.

“We urge the US to take cognisance of the activities that happen on its soil and take action to prevent such groups from taking root in the first place,” he said, while speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Pakistani Embassy.

“The Haqqani Network is actively working to undermine the interests of Pakistan and we have plenty of proof of this,” he said. “We have knowledge of their whereabouts and can even give the American government the addresses of where the members of the network live.”

“The kingpin of the network, one Hussain Haqqani, is to be found, speaking to rapt audiences of impressionable minds on different occasions. We need to put a stop to all of this and soon.”

“We keep hearing the US that its soil won’t be used against Pakistan, but it needs to do more.