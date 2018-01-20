Pakistan envoy reaffirms commitment to SAARC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood on Friday reaffirmed the country’s commitment to keep on working for strengthening the SAARC as an effective instrument of regional cooperation in South Asia.

He called on SAARC Secretary General Amjad Hussain Sial during latter’s visit to India. Sial was in India to attend the inaugural session of the International Conference of Women Entrepreneurs on Andhra Pradesh, from January 17 to 19, 2018.

During the meeting, matters related to the SAARC process and promotion of its goals and objectives were discussed.