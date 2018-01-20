NAB seeks details of offshore firms held by Aleem Khan, Moonis Elahi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written to several state institutions seeking record and details of offshore companies reportedly established in tax havens abroad by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, DawnNews has reported.

The Supreme Court had in November last year sent notices to the NAB and federal government seeking reports on action taken against Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers, after which NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal ordered an immediate inquiry into the companies held by 435 Pakistanis in tax havens abroad.

The news channel reported that the NAB Lahore has in correspondence to the State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and SBP’s Financial Monitoring Unit sought details of remittances and bank transactions and record of tax returns of Khan and his wife by January 23. According to NAB, the PTI leader is the owner of an offshore company, HEXAM Investment Overseas Ltd.

The bureau has also written to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and SBP to seek information about the offshore firm owned by former MPA Elahi, called Olive Grove Assets Limited.

It has requested submission of details of Elahi and his wife’s remittances, and other records that may be relevant to the offshore company.