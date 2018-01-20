CPEC enhances geo-strategic importance of Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has increased the geo-strategic importance of Pakistan bringing it into a central nodal position between Asia, South Asia and Central Asia.

Talking to news persons in Gwadar, he said that the government has kept parliament and media on board at every stage of CPEC’s development because it believes in transparency.

The minister said that CPEC is a result of alignment between Pakistan’s Vision 2025 and China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) vision with focus on building inter and intra-regional connectivity.

Earlier, on a visit to the coastal power hub, Ahsan instructed all concerned departments to resolve Gwadar’s war and power supply issues, as people of Gawadar are the main priority in the CPEC.