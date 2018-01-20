Cowards acts of enemies will not yield any result: air chief

KARACHI: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman Friday warned the enemies of Pakistan that their coward acts will not yield any results and the country will continue to prosper.

He said this while attending the passing out parade of Aero Apprentices held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base, Korangi Creek. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was the chief guest on the occasion. Southern Air Command Air Officer Commanding Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha received the chief guest at the venue.

The air chief said that, “Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is equipped with modern and indigenous weapon systems, radars and other sophisticated military equipment to thwart any external or internal threats.”

For maintenance of these precious assets, PAF is investing heavily in training of technical force on modern highest international EASA standards in order to produce sound professionals, he said.

He added that, “PAF has uniquely brought theoretical and practical modes of training. I am certain that new training scheme would go a long way to meet the maintenance requirements of vital PAF assets”.

In the end, the air chief reminded the aero apprentices that the time ahead would continue to pose formidable challenges before them, but with faith in Allah and their abilities, they should overcome all odds with courage, commitment and professional excellence. He urged them to fully devote their time and energies to their profession and work with resolute commitment to attain mastery in their respective trades.

A total of 782 Aero Apprentices, including personnel from friendly countries and Pakistan Navy, successfully completed their technical training. The Air Chief awarded trophies among the distinction holders.