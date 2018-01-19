PKK injures 12, Daesh bomber intercepted in separate incidents

AZAZ: Twelve people were injured Friday in attacks by the PYD/PKK at two hospitals in a district of Syria on Turkey’s border.

The PYD/PKK terrorist organisation, in Syria’s Afrin province, opened artillery fires on two hospitals – psychiatry hospital and maternity hospital – in Syria’s Azaz in Aleppo province.

According to initial reports, 12 mental patients were injured, including four seriously wounded, authorities of the psychiatry hospital told Anadolu Agency.

Injured patients were sent to near hospitals from the building which was heavily damaged.

The second fire attack which hit near the maternity hospital did not cause any loss or injuries.

Security forces in Azaz said that the PYD/PKK terrorist group’s attacks, from Afrin, targeting civilians in Azez have increased recently.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Since the mid-1980s, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.

An operation in Afrin – a region bordering Turkey’s Hatay and Kilis provinces – is widely expected in the wake of Turkey’s successful seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, which ended in March 2017.

The Bashar al-Assad regime handed over Afrin to the PYD/PKK without putting up a fight, and there are currently some 8,000-10,000 terrorists in the area, according to information gathered by Anadolu Agency.

After Turkey warned of their presence in Afrin, terrorists are now hiding out in shelters and pits in residential areas there.

Daesh

Earlier on Thursday, The Free Syrian Army (FSA) intercepted Daesh suicide bombers attempting to enter a Syrian district on Turkey’s border.

FSA fighters stopped a truck carrying water tanks during traffic control operations in Azaz district, Aleppo province, according to authorities.

Ten people attempted to escape as security forces inspected the truck.

Clashes between the FSA and the terrorists broke out, during which three of four terrorists wearing explosive vests were killed. The remaining terrorist exploded his vest.

The other suspects, including a 10-year-old child, three women and two men, surrendered to the FSA fighters.

Another three suicide bombers were suspected to be inside a water tank that had not been opened yet.

Necessary security precautions were taken by FSA fighters in case of an explosion.

The sound of the clashes and explosion could be heard from Turkey.