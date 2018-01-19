Pervaiz Elahi satisfied with his leadership as kingpin of Opposition coalition

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer)

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Senior Central Leader Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is satisfied with his leadership in the build up to, and during, Wednesday’s anti-government protest rally on Mall Road.

In an exclusive interview with The Dependent Elahi, former chief minister of Punjab, said despite the unprecedented feats that he has singlehandedly pulled off in a glittering and unrivaled political career, Wednesday’s gathering was a unique and historic event.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t easy, but trust me it wasn’t easy,” he said. “Getting such a diverse array of political parties together, even if there is the obvious lure of my leadership, was a challenging task. But of course there’s no challenge too big for parha likha Punjab,” he added.

Elahi said that while Tariq Bashir Cheema, Kamil Ali Agha, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and Sardar Vickas Moakal also played their roles it was his own leadership that made Wednesday’s event possible.

“Being the kingpin of the Opposition coalition I’m happy with how I led from the front,” Elahi said. “Of course, there were others that claimed to do so, but it was I and only I who actually went out and did it.”