Naqeebullah’s murder: CJP takes notice; directs SSP Anwar to submit report

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken the notice of the supposed ‘extrajudicial killing’ of a 27-year-old youth from South Waziristan. The court has directed Sindh police chief to submit the report within seven days.

Earlier on Friday, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar appeared before a departmental inquiry committee in relation to the controversial killing of a suspected terrorist by the name Naqeebullah, in an alleged police encounter.

Appearing before the committee today, Anwar said a kidnapping for ransom case against Naqeebullah, registered in 2014, has been discovered.

The SSP, while interacting with the media, asked why the deceased’s family did not submit a missing person application in any police station if he did disappear on January 3.

Anwar alleged that revenge is being taken against him for taking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Haleem Adil Sheikh.

However, PTI Chairman Imran Khan condemned the murder in a tweet Thursday where he wrote, “Punjab police’s brutal “encounters” are well documented. Sindh’s highly politicised police is no better. Today SP (Rao Anwar) killed a boy named Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi. He had been picked by police on 7 Jan & today he was killed in an “encounter”. Utterly condemnable.”

In a media talk on January 13, SSP Anwar had claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in a police encounter at Shah Latif Town believed to be affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

Anwar had alleged that the slain suspects were involved in several high-profile terror cases and had ties with LeJ and the militant Islamic State (IS). However, Naqeebullah had not been specifically named.

Acquaintances and relatives of the deceased have disputed this claim and are calling it an extrajudicial murder. A relative of Naqeebullah, whose national identity card bears the name Naseemullah, claimed that the deceased was, in fact, a shop owner fond of modelling. His family claimed he disappeared on January 3 from Sohrab Goth and was then killed in a fake encounter.

The relative, maintaining anonymity, said that Naqeebullah was allegedly taken away by men in plainclothes from his clothing shop in Sohrab Goth earlier this month. He said the deceased had previously worked at a petrol pump at Hub Chowki in Balochistan and “had no association with any militant outfit”.

The relative provided several photos of Naqeebullah to demonstrate his claim that the deceased was fond of modelling. A Facebook account by the name Naqib Maseed and a second name, ‘Veer,’ in parentheses is said to be Naqeebullah’s personal profile and contains several public photos that appear to have been taken for a modelling photo shoot.

Speaking to media outlets, Naqeebullah’s cousin, Noor Khan, said that it is beyond him how the deceased, who was fond of his styling and grooming, could choose to become a terrorist as claimed by the police.

“Naqeebullah had an interest in modelling. How could a person who was known and seen to be fond of styling and grooming become a terrorist. All allegations leveled by Rao Anwar are baseless,” he said.

Khan added that Naqeebullah Mehsud went to Karachi in 2008, and was doing labour work at a factory in Hub Chowki.

“A few days back he visited South Waziristan. He never informed about his affiliation with any proscribed organization with us.”

Naqeeb’s friend Irfan Khan echoed Noor Khan’s view, and added that the deceased wanted to be a ‘social media king’.

“He desired to be a Facebook king. He was living in Karachi for the last nine years. Why didn’t Rao Anwar target him the past? Why was he suddenly targeted out of the blues?,” he questioned.

Following a hue and cry on social media and by relatives of the Waziristan native, an inquiry committee was formed under the chair of Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi.

Separately, DIG East Sultan Khwaja said the committee will submit its report to the Sindh IG in three days. He added that the deceased’s family has been informed of recording their statement and since this is an open inquiry, any eyewitness can come forward to record his or her statement.

Late Thursday, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal said that a three-member committee has been formed to probe the suspected extrajudicial killing and added that if SSP Anwar fails to satisfy the committee, he will be removed from his post.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed Siyal to conduct an inquiry into the controversial killing.

On Thursday, when the issue gathered interest, SSP Anwar informed media outlets that Naseemullah’s real name was Naqeebullah and he was a wanted man living in Hub after arriving from DI Khan. He also dismissed the social media campaign in the deceased’s favour and stuck to his stance that he was a terrorist.

Funeral Prayers

The funeral prayers for the deceased were offered in his native city of Tank, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Thursday evening.

A large number of people from Mehsud and Burki tribes attended the prayers, at which relatives and friends of the deceased were seen overwhelmed by grief and sorrow.

Protests were held over the suspected extrajudicial killing in Tank, Bannu, Zhob and DI Khan.

Naseemullah will be laid to rest in South Waziristan on Friday.

Various student groups plan to conduct protests on Friday on Karachi’s Superhighway against the incident.