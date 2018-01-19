Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming general election: reports

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz is likely to take part in the upcoming general elections in 2018, according to a local media outlet.

She will contest the election from the NA-120 constituency in Lahore, where Nawaz Sharif was elected in the 2013 elections. Apart from that, Maryam Nawaz may also contest in the provincial assembly elections at the PP-140 seat, according to the media outlet.

Maryam, however, has not yet confirmed the news.

Maryam Nawaz was also recently featured on the named among the top 11 powerful women of the world in a 2017 ranking issued by New York Times.

She was ranked as the most courageous and most powerful woman of Pakistan and according to the newspaper could be hailed as the most suitable heir to the political empire that her father and ousted premier Nawaz Sharif has built.

However, just like her ousted father, Maryam Nawaz also faces a plethora of corruption charges and court cases that have recently seen her family make repeated rounds to the accountability courts of the country.