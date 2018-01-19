‘Man of the Match’ Sheikh Rasheed heads to Rawalpindi to collect trophy

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer)

RAWALPINDI – After being voted in as the Man of the Match for the one-sided contest on Wednesday, Awami Muslim League (AML) captain Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad will receive his trophy in Rawalpindi, The Dependent has learnt.

Rasheed, who was both the players’ and viewers’ choice to be crowned the Man of the Match, was formally announced as the winner by Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) captain Tahir-ul-Qadri, and is believed to have been a consensus among the Opposition team.

This world class team was the second such grouping together of globally renowned names in the city after the ICC World XI toured Lahore for the three T20 series in September. Both these contests have been dubbed Independence Cups.

After playing the match winning role on Wednesday, as reiterated by his teammates, Rasheed would receive the trophy in a closed door ceremony in Rawalpindi – incidentally his hometown.

“He has been a loyal player, and has played a supporting role rather well. Plus, he adds flair to the team,” one of the officers that would hand over the trophy today (Sunday) told The Dependent.

“But of course, he isn’t the main player here. In fact, after Wednesday’s match, we feel that we never had any match winners to begin with.”

Another match with the Opposition is expected to be scheduled soon.