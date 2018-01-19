Katas Raj case: CJP expresses displeasure over absence of chairman ETPB

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday considered halting the growth of cement factories around the Katas Raj temple, as according to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar these processes “are responsible for drying up Katas Raj pond”.

The CJP expressed his displeasure over the absence of the Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Siddiqui Farooq during Friday’s hearing of the Katas Raj case.

It was decided in the last hearing that the ETPB chairman would appear for every hearing.

The SC was hearing a Suo Motu case based on media reports that the Katas Raj pond is drying out due to water consumption by cement factories close by.

A three member-bench, led by the CJP, had earlier asked for the submission of all the cases pending in different courts concerning the ETPB. It was also decided that an audit must be conducted of the funds spent on the restoration of temples in different parts of the country.

CJP asked the PML-N parliamentarian Ramesh Kumar, who was present in court for the hearing if he would be a part of the campaign if the SC decides to “take over the ETPB”.

Kumar, the head of the Pakistan Hindu Council, had told the court in a previous hearing that it was regretful that all the “16 employees of the Katas Raj complex were Muslim”.

He had also said that the ETPB places idols in the temple during pilgrimage seasons, but later removes them once the rituals have been completed.

To this, Nisar had told the MNA that since he is from the ruling party, they should try for some legislation in this regard. “We cannot change the law. Do you want us to do the things your leadership could not do?” the CJP had questioned.

The CJP said that since the expansion of processes of the cement factories around the Katas Raj temple is affecting the water underground, it would be better to just stop the expansion, ordering that the Katas Raj pond must be filled continuously.

The bench then issued notices to the owners of the cement factories and asked them to file their responses before the court, adding that the SC will keep hearing the problems of the Hindu, Christian and Sikh communities as the religion and Constitution both give protection to the minorities.

The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Katas Raj temple

According Hindu mythology, the pond in the katas Raj was formed from the tears of Shiva, who went uncontrollably over the loss of his wife Sati. The pond, one of the holiest Hindu sites in Pakistan, had dried out because of excessive water consumption by the nearby cement factories. The factories had sucked water through more than a hundred drill bores, thus severely reducing the subsoil water level.