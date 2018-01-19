Four Pakistani Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi road accident

Four Pakistani nationals were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

According to details, the road accident happened in al Qaseem area.

The four friends, who belonged to Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had gone to the Kingdom to perform Umrah.

The deceased were identified as Anwar Zameen, Naeemullah, Wahid Gul, and Sultan Pacha. They were all between 20 and 25.

The driver of the vehicle the four were travelling in is reportedly injured and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.