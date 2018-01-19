CJP directs govt to appoint NAB prosecutor by Monday

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, on Friday, during the hearing of the case pertaining to the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor general, directed the government to appoint the new NAB prosecutor by Monday and submit a compliance report

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the federal government for dragging its feet to fill the vacant post of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor general.

Earlier, the bench asked the federal law secretary to come up with an explanation as to what efforts had been made to appoint the prosecutor general.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the NAB chairman had recommended five names for the slot to the government, it was incumbent on it to select a suitable, well reputed and efficient prosecutor from them.

CJP was informed that the summary regarding the appointment of the bureau’s prosecutor will be sent to the president, which is expected to be approved by Tuesday.

Earlier, at a previous hearing, the attorney general had sought one week’s time for filling the vacant post of the NAB prosecutor general.

He informed the judges that a new prosecutor general will be appointed within a week.

Who was responsible for the delay in the appointment of the NAB prosecutor, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked, lamenting that it was unfortunate that the country lacked any policy.

The bureau’s prosecution department was suffering owing to the absence of the prosecutor general, he observed and remarked the authorities were dragging their feet to fill the post to benefit someone.