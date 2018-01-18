PM tells ‘Canadian citizen’ Qadri to go back to Canada

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri should go back to Canada, adding that even his citizenship of Pakistan is “doubtful” and wondered if a “Canadian citizen” can carry out politics in Pakistan.

Talking to Pakistan Today Editor Arif Nizami on his news programme on Channel 92, the prime minister said the chief minister who will dissolve his assemblies will no longer be able to carry out politics; therefore, he thinks no CM will be going to do that.

He said that Senate elections will be held on time and the government will complete his term.

On the issue of a no-confidence motion against Sanaullah Zehri, the former CM of Balochistan, he said the interior minister has been told to investigate the issue.

On a question about Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the premier said: “Gen Bajwa is a professional soldier, and he was selected by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif.”

Regarding a possible meeting with India’s Narendra Modi at the World Economic Forum, he said as long as the oppression of Kashmiris is continued in India-held Kashmir, a meeting with Modi is out of the question.

Discussing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), he said the airline is witnessing daily losses of around Rs15 million.