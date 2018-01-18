Pakistan condemns Baghdad terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out in the market in Baghdad on January 15, 2018, in which 38 innocent people lost their lives, while more than 100 people were wounded.

“The government and people of Pakistan are deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of precious lives and express their heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Iraq and especially to the bereaved families. We pray to Almighty Allah for early recovery of those injured in these heinous terrorist attacks,” a statement by the Foreign Office Thursday said.

It said: “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and the brotherly people of Iraq in their hour of grief and sorrow.”

The statement also reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its firm commitment to eradicate this menace.

On Monday, a pair of suicide bombers shattered three months of relative calm in Baghdad, Iraq, killing more than two dozen people and apparently signaling that the Islamic State has not been completely uprooted from Iraq.

The twin bombings erupted around sunrise in busy Tayran Square, in the heart of the country’s capital.

Interior Ministry released a statement confirming that at least 27 people were killed in the attack and added that another 90 people were wounded, but a Health Ministry spokesman put the number of injured at 102.