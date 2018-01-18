Lodhran by-poll to be held under army’s supervision

LODHRAN: NA-154 Lodhran by-election, which will take place on February 12, will be conducted under the supervision of the Pakistan Army.

The decision entitles army personnel to be present inside and outside the polling stations and they will also be given magisterial powers.

A request has been sent to the Minister of Defence for the deployment of the army for the by-polls.

Apart from Ali Tareen, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Tareen who was termed ineligible for holding public office by Supreme Court, 14 other nominees submitted their nominations for the NA-154 by- election including Shafeeq Arain, Sajid Inam, Nafees Ahmed and Mirza Ali Baig.