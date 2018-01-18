Imran Khan faces criticism on statement against parliament

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah on Thursday criticised the anti-parliament remarks made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, during the rally led by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader said that the PPP condemns the statement given by the PTI leader, adding that by doing so Imran only repeated the stance of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, so there is no difference between the two leaders.

He said that it was not fair to equate failure of government with the failure of the parliament, adding that the PPP will continue to honour the parliament as it always has.

Shah said that Pakistan has become a nuclear power and that the country’s borders are well-protected only because of the existence of this parliament.

During the PAT rally on January 17, Imran had said that he might resign from the National Assembly as “the current parliament has violated the basic principles of democracy by voting in support of the corrupt Sharifs”.

He had cursed the parliament for “making a criminal the president of a party” while referring to the approval of Election Act 2017 by the parliament that paved the way for Nawaz Sharif to become the head of the PML-N after his disqualification.

He also said that a similar example cannot be found anywhere in the country where a corrupt person continues to lead a political party.

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique took to Twitter to criticise Imran’s comments by saying that it is a sin for one ‘Momin’ to use such derogatory language for another.

ایک مومن کا دوسرے پر لعنت بھیجنا گناہ ھے- عمران شرع اور اخلاقیات سے نابلد ھیں – آوارہ لڑکوں سی عادات کا حامل وزیر اعظم بننا چاھتا ھے- — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) January 17, 2018

Imran, however, stands by his comments despite criticism.

He tweeted, “When a Parliament, which must protect nation’s interests, passes a person-specific law allowing a disqualified person guilty of Rs3 bn in money laundering, tax evasion, concealment of assets, forgery and perjury to become head of a political party, then such a law is a “laanath” on the parliament”.

When a Parliament, which must protect nation’s interests, passes a person-specific law allowing a disqualified person guilty of Rs 3 bn money laundering, tax evasion, concealment of assets, forgery & perjury to become head of a pol party, then such a law is a “laanath” on Parl. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 18, 2018

“In fact in this specific context ‘laanath’ is a mild word to use. If anyone disagrees, I challenge them to do a public poll on what ppl think of such a parliament. I can guarantee most will condemn it,” the PTI leader concluded.