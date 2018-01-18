Govt not afraid of opposition’s protest or resignations: Pervaiz Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rasheed Wednesday said the government was not afraid of the protest of the opposition.

Talking to a private news channel, the former info minister said the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had badly failed to show their power against the government in Lahore.

The senator said the government would hold by-elections if opposition presented their resignations from parliament.

Replying to a question, he said those who had used derogatory language against each other in past sat together against the government for power.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had put the country on a path of speedy development and resolved many problems including terrorism, load shedding, besides bringing international investment in the country through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for having an iqama, not on corruption charges, reiterated Rasheed.