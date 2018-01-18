Defence ministry refutes reports of Pak-India DGMOs prospective meeting

RAWALPINDI: A Ministry of Defence spokesperson on Wednesday said that no meeting of the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India was being considered, as it refuted the media reports.

Denying the reports being circulating in media, the spokesperson said the news item was “baseless and misleading”.

Earlier, a local English publication reported that Pakistan was considering a proposal for a meeting with India’s military operations chief for lowering of tensions along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary through fresh confidence-building measures.

A defence ministry official had told the Senate defence committee on Monday that a “fresh proposal of DGMOs’ (Director Generals of Military Operations) meeting is being considered”.