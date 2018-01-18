CSS quota system: SC issues notice to Law, Establishment secretaries

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Establishment secretary , Law and Parliamentary Affairs secretary in a plea to quash quota system in the Central Superior Service (CSS).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued the notices after hearing the arguments placed by Mushtaq Mohil counsel for the petitioner.

Mohil took the stance that under Article 40 of the Constitution, the quota system was imposed for forty years and the term was completed on August 14, 2013.

He requested the bench to quash the quota system in CSS examinations so that all candidates could be appointed on merits.

Subsequently, the bench issued notices to the respondents, seeking their reply as it adjourned the hearing.