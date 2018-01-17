Medical ward in DHQ Vehari to be named after martyred Second Lt Abdul Mooed

VEHARI: Punjab government has announced on Wednesday to name a medical ward in Vehari after the martyred Second Lieutenant Abdul Mooed.

The newly-constructed medical ward of District Headquarters Hospital Vehari has been named as ‘Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed Shaheed Medical Ward’.

On December 12, 2017, Inter Services Public Relations informed that Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat were martyred after terrorists fired on their vehicle from the surrounding mountains in North Waziristan.

Twenty-one-year-old Moeed hailed from Burewala, Vehari and had recently graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul and got commisioned into the Pakistan Army as the second lieutenant