Founder of Pakistan Baseball Syed Khawar Shah passes away

LAHORE: Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) president, 68-years-old, Syed Khawar Shah passed away on Tuesday.

Syed Khawar was a founder member of baseball in Pakistan – which established in 1992 – and allowing Pakistan to compete at the international level while helping to grow the game. He was also retired as Director General Sports Punjab.

Due to his contribution not only in Pakistan but at Asian level, he was elected director Asian Baseball Federation.

“This is a tremendous loss for our sport in Pakistan, Asia and worldwide,” said Riccardo Fraccari, president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) – the world governing body for the two sports.

During Shah’s presidency, the PFB launched annual men’s and women’s national championships, helping develop and identify players for Pakistan’s national teams, which have currently risen to 26th in the world in men’s baseball and 12th in women’s baseball.

Shah initiated his career as a divisional sports officer Gujranwala and progressed to the seat of managing director sports board. Later, he assumed office as Director General Sports Punjab and retired in the same capacity.

POA president Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) high ups and the entire Olympic family expressed their deep grief over the demise. They prayed that may the departed soul rest in peace and may Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

They said that Khawar would always be remembered for his valuable contributions to sports in Pakistan.