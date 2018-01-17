Film on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to come out soon

LONDON: A film that chronicles the relationship between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, will be coming to a film screen near you, reports Deadline.
Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November. The project was mentioned briefly Sunday by Lifetime head of programming Liz Gateley during the cable network’s portion of TCA.
Menhaj Huda (The Royals) is directing Harry & Meghan, which is currently casting, from a script by Scarlett Lacey. Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss (Flowers In the Attic) executive produce.
Prince Harry and Suits star Markle met in July 2016, embarking on a worldwide romance that spanned Harry’s native country, Great Britain, Canada, where Markle filmed Suits, and Africa.
Huda is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Gersh. Lacey is with Verve and Lichter Grossman.