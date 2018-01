QUETTA: Two people, including a child, received injuries in a blast caused due to gas leakage at the Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victims, including Bibi Nasima and an 8-year-old Naseeb, turned on a gas heater which resulted in the blast due to the accumulation of gas in the room.

As a result, they received burn injuries and were rushed to the Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital for medical aid.