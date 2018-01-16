‘Sit-in protestors’ will fail, says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz said Monday that the agitation of “sit-in protestors” against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will end in failure, while adding that this is the last time that they will be able to take to the streets.

“The world will know the true faces of the conspirators when Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan join forces,” Maryam said while talking to reporters. She was referring to the January 17 protest rally called by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, with the participation of Asif Zardari and Imran Khan.

Talking in regard to the Zainab murder case, Maryam said that she hoped that the culprits would be arrested soon and given an exemplary punishment.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the apex court in July last year after a landmark verdict in the Panama Papers case. The PTI led the campaigns against the ruling party in 2014 and 2017 against its alleged role in systematic poll rigging and corruption.

Analysts foresee a bigger majority for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the upcoming general election keeping in view the efforts of the PML-N-led government to deliver on governance, economic reforms and particularly security.