PTI chief, minister leave presser without answering queries concerning Karak issues

KARAK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday faced an embarrassing situation when he failed to answer the volley of questions asked by local journalists about the basic problems being faced by the people of Karak district, reported the state-run APP.

The PTI chief reportedly went completely blank when the newsmen showered queries about lack of basic facilities in the area which his party’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had failed to provide.

Imran Khan and the KP Information Minister Shah Farman left the press briefing without answering even a single question.

The questions were pertaining to deteriorated condition of the Karak district hospital, non-provision of clean drinking water in the city, no increase in gas royalty to Karak by the KP government for the last three years, polluted water supply to the people of Shanwa Gadi Khel village causing cancer disease, running Khushal Khan Khattak (KKK) University from the gas royalty of the district and non-construction of its building, and construction of gravity line from Sarki Lawaghar Dam .

According to a senior correspondent of Karak district, both Imran Khan and minister Shah Farman had no answer to the questions asked by the local media-men.