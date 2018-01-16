Pervez Rasheed calls Chaudhry Nisar ‘hypocrite’

ISLAMABAD: Senator Pervez Rashid on Tuesday said that the former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar contested one election without the party electoral symbol ‘lion,’ and suffered a humiliating defeat in it.

He was speaking at the Federal Judicial Complex during the accountability court hearing against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Rasheed further said that the ‘hypocrisy’ of the former interior minister is evident by his response to the statement the former information minister gave on Monday.

Former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed on Monday said that ‘if the former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Chaudhry Nisar is as virtuous as he exhibits to be then he should leave the party.

Senator Rasheed stated that the former minister passed “misleading statements about the party during testing times” and that the party should come to a unified conclusive decision regarding Nisar, adding that he would suggest it if his vote was required.

“Someone wanted my ouster and Nisar wanted to win his approval,” said Rasheed.

In response to Rasheed’s remarks, Nisar said that he doesn’t consider it appropriate to respond to a man who is ‘barely in the party’.

“A person who hasn’t contested councillor’s election thinks he ranks highly in the party,” said Nisar, adding that the senator has spent most of his life in ’another party’.

“If the Dawn leaks report is made public then the deeds of the person passing statements will be in front of everyone,” said Chaudhry Nisar.

Earlier during a TV interview with a news channel when Rasheed was asked about his ouster from office, he responded by denying that he was used as a scapegoat saying: “Nawaz Sharif had to take the decision under duress. I know Nawaz was not responsible for my ouster. What he [Nisar] refers to as my ‘doings’ are Pakistan’s national interest,” Rasheed had responded.

On October 29, former premier Nawaz Sharif took back the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage from Pervaiz Rasheed, weeks after the military’s top commanders informed that a ‘false and fabricated’ newspaper report breached national security.