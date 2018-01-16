PAT’s one-day protest may turn into a sit-in: Qadri

Qadri says next course of action to be announced against govt in ‘final phase’

KARACHI: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri has said that the next course of action would be announced against the government in the ‘final phase’ of the opposition parties’ joint agitation on Wednesday (tomorrow).

“The final phase can have two rounds, not possibly three or (maybe) maximum three. Then all our struggle will reach a successful conclusion,” he said while talking to the ARY News channel.

On January 8, the PAT chief announced to launch a protest movement against the government for failing to bring the culprits of the Model Town incident to book. The opposition parties have announced their support for the movement for justice to the victims of the Model Town incident.

The movement is aimed at mounting pressure on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah to resign for their alleged role in the incident. Qadri said that announcement for the next course of action would be made on Wednesday.

He said that the decision was reached with a consensus of all the political parties supporting PAT’s instance on the Model Town incident. “Our original plan for the Wednesday is a one-day protest. However, this may convert into a sit-in,” he said.

“All these measures are taken with a complete consensus of all the parties and there is no disagreement on any point at any level,” he said, adding that their last steering committee meeting constituted an action committee.

The PAT chief said that their plan for the post-January 17 action would be decided in a meeting of action committee on Tuesday (today). “So that, when we go to the protest leaders of all the parties will have next plan in their minds.”

Sharing names of the political leaders who were going to address the protest, he said that apart from him, former president Asif Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Pak Sarzameen Party, Sunni Ittehad Council, Wahdadul Muslimeen and other parties would also address on this occasion.

The PAT chief also said that most probably Jamaat-e-Islami leader Senator Sirajul Haq would also address the protest gathering. “He (Siraj) has though not confirmed yet but I had conveyed to him,” he said.