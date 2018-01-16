Man arrested at Iceland airport for wearing ‘too many clothes’

A man traveling from Iceland to England was arrested at the Iceland Keflavík International Airport for attempting to avoid an excess luggage fee by wearing eight pairs of pants and ten shirts.

Ryan Carney Williams, who goes by Ryan Hawaii, was reportedly denied a boarding pass at the British Airways desk for his flight home after he put on all his clothes that wouldn’t fit properly in his checked luggage.

@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won’t let me on. Racial profiling? Or….. pic.twitter.com/NKgpe1cPFP — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 10, 2018

According to Icelandic news outlets, the airline said it turned an over-dressed Hawaii away for being rude, and when he refused to leave the desk, a security guard was called.

In a video Hawaii posted on his personal Twitter, airline staff asks if the police need to be called when Hawaii continues to ask why he can’t board.

Hawaii claimed in a later tweet that when the police arrived, he was arrested, sprayed with mace and held on the ground after refusing to leave. Hawaii maintains that he had been polite during the incident.

Once Hawaii gave his report to the police at the station, he was sent back to the airport for a flight he had booked with EasyJet for the next day.

Hawaii says he got through check-in and security, but once he arrived at the flight gate, a man told him he wasn’t allowed to board because of the incident the previous day.

And AGAIN! Refused from 2 flights in 2 days for no valid reason 🙂 @easyJet @British_Airways thanks guys wonderful service pic.twitter.com/Ivoc0WZvXl — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 11, 2018

“And AGAIN! Refused from 2 flights in 2 days for no valid reason,” Hawaii wrote on Twitter.

Hawaii was stuck in Iceland airport without money, and without luggage since his bag he had checked successfully travelled to England without him. Eventually, Hawaii was able to get back to England aboard a Norwegian airline flight.

Hawaii reached out to EasyJet and British Airways after being denied access to his flight, twice. Both airlines refunded him. Hawaii believes his treatment could have been due to racial profiling, which he writes on his Twitter.