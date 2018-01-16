LeJ terrorist with Rs1m bounty arrested in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a most wanted terrorist of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) in a raid in Quetta on Monday.

The security force carried out the operation in Killi Khaizi area of Quetta. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Shaira Lehri who was wanted in connection with several terrorist attacks in the province.

The LeJ is affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban which has carried out many deadly attacks against the Hazara community and the police force. The terrorist had a bounty of one million rupees on his head. He has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.