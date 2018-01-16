CM forms 18-member committee to ensure child protection rights

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday formed an 18-member committee to ensure a quick implementation of child protection rights in the province.

The committee will oversee the plan to provide life skills based education (LSBE) to children, aimed to inculcate changes in the curriculum and textbooks taught to children in schools.

Also, the committee will monitor progress on teacher training programmes conducted to equip the faculty members of schools which are to impart LSBE to children at schools.

It will also be overseeing the implementation of existing laws on child protection, and assess the performance of Child Protection Authority (formed in 2011) which is responsible for ensuring dispensation of child protection rights.

With the chief minister as the chairman, the committee will draw the Sindh chief secretary, provincial minister for education, law and justice, Advisor to CM Justice (retd) Nasir Aslam Zahid, advisor to CM on social welfare, special assistants to CM on human rights, secretary education, provincial secretaries of home, social welfare and human rights department, Sindh inspector general police and others as its members.