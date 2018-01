KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday convicted two men on the charges of possessing illegal arms and explosives.

The two men will now face life-imprisonment of 21 years.

The convicted, Afroze alias Nakaam Guddu and Shahabuddin, were also fined Rs50,000 and Rs100,000, respectively, on top of the sentence, a Sindh Rangers statement said.

Afroze, who was arrested in 2015, is said to be affiliated with Mutahidda Qaumi Movement- London (MQM-L).