Sindh govt to inquire Kamal’s role in ‘illegal’ leasing of state land

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has decided to initiate an investigation into Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief and former city mayor Mustafa Kamal’s alleged role in illegal allotment of the state land.

The local government secretary has informed the Supreme Court that the government has decided to launch an investigation into illegal allotment of the land reserved for sewage treatment plant in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area.

According to a report submitted to the apex court, around 1,300 plots were carved out of the land, which was allotted for resettlement of the affectees of the Preedy project.

In 2008, the city council had adopted a resolution for allotment of the land to the affected people, it said.

Though the original document regarding the allotment was missing, a copy of it highlighted that it was former mayor Mustafa Kamal who issued directives for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to allot the land.

The report said the matter has been referred to the chief secretary to give his consent for sending it to anti-corruption establishment for an investigation.

It pointed out that the land earmarked for setting up a sewage treatment plant in Mehmoodabad was illegally allotted in violation of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) laws.