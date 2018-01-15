FO spokesperson states India’s coercive tactics to silence Kashmir ineffective

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal on Monday stated that India’s coercive tactics and military violence to silence Kashmir will not work.

He said this during an interview while responding to Indian Army Chief’s Bibin Rawat threatening statements, according to Radio Pakistan.

The spokesperson said the only solution to Kashmir issue is to hold an UN-sponsored plebiscite in the occupied territory as promised in the resolutions of the Security Council.

Muhammad Faisal said recent statements emanating from India indicate New Delhi’s frustration as their coercive policies are not working.