RAWALPINDI: Five members of a family, including a woman and minor child, were scorched due to a fire caused by an electric short circuit here Monday morning.

Rescue sources said that due to sparking caused by an electric short circuit, the fire erupted in a house located in Dhoke Kala Khan area of Rawalpindi.

Before the blaze could be put off, five members of the family, including a six-month child and a woman, were scorched who were rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment.