Female Chinese national shot dead after robbery in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese woman died from gunshot wounds after being shot in a robbery in the capital on Friday, according to a Chinese news agency.

The Chinese embassy confirmed the death on its website on Sunday.

The woman was shot when three gunmen stormed a residence rented by a group of Chinese nationals on Dec 29 in Islamabad. She was later transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to local media, the gang opened fire at the 35-year-old woman and after looting Rs550,000 (nearly US$5,000), they fled the crime scene.

No arrest has been made so far but the Chinese embassy has urged the Pakistani side to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.

In June 2017, two Chinese nationals teaching Chinese in Pakistan were killed in southwestern Pakistan’s Balochistan Province after being abducted in May.