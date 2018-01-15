Cleric held for allegedly assaulting student in Karachi seminary

Police on Sunday said they have arrested a cleric over allegations of raping his 14-year-old student in Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Dr Samiullah Soomro, a student of Madressahtul Uloom on Sunday informed Gulistan-i-Jauhar police that his teacher had sexually abused him on Friday night inside the seminary, following which a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 337 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 337 relates to “unnatural offences” defining them as “voluntarily [having] carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal.”

The accused was arrested within seven hours of the report being filed, the official said, adding that the medical test of the boy showed he had been raped.

The SSP has announced a Rs10,000 cash award for Sharea Faisal Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Hamza Amanullah and his team.