Chang distances himself from PPP over differences with leadership

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Expressing concerns over the unprofessional behaviour of party leadership, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial leader Sardar Mumtaz Khan Chang on Sunday distanced himself from the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Chang said that the PPP leadership was not paying heed towards the problems being faced by the party leaders and activists. He said that due to the lack of interest of party leadership in internal matters, he was forced to quit PPP.

Chang further said that PPP central leadership was following self-directed policies which had disappointed the provincial leaders and party workers alike. However, he said that he had not made any decision regarding joining any other political party.